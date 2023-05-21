Novak Djokovic plays Aleksandar Kovacevic to open play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his last tournament), he made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune. At +260, Djokovic has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic's Next Match

Djokovic will play Kovacevic in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Djokovic currently has odds of -10000 to win his next match against Kovacevic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +110

US Open odds to win: +120

French Open odds to win: +260

Djokovic Stats

In his most recent match, Djokovic was defeated 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 versus Rune in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Djokovic has won six of his 12 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 47-6.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Djokovic has gone 7-4.

Djokovic, over the past year, has played 53 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Djokovic has played 11 matches on clay, and 26.2 games per match.

Djokovic, over the past 12 months, has won 87.9% of his service games and 31.6% of his return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Djokovic has claimed 76.6% of his service games and 33.6% of his return games.

