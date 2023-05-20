Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Angels on May 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Minnesota Twins matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, starting at 10:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .237/.339/.487 on the year.
- Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Patrick Sandoval Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Sandoval Stats
- The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.
- Sandoval has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Sandoval Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 14
|7.2
|5
|3
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 26
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|0
|at Yankees
|Apr. 20
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Louie Varland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 49 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .287/.359/.532 so far this year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 15
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|9
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.
- He's slashing .262/.317/.488 on the season.
- Renfroe has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Orioles
|May. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 16
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.