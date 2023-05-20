Player prop betting options for Shohei Ohtani, Byron Buxton and others are available in the Los Angeles Angels-Minnesota Twins matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, starting at 10:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .237/.339/.487 on the year.

Buxton will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2 at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Sandoval has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1 vs. Astros May. 8 6.1 7 4 4 2 0 at Cardinals May. 2 5.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 7.0 6 3 2 5 0 at Yankees Apr. 20 4.0 4 5 5 5 6

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 49 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .287/.359/.532 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 4-for-5 3 1 3 9 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He's slashing .262/.317/.488 on the season.

Renfroe has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 16 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4

