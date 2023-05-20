After the second round of the PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee is in 10th at E.

Looking to place a bet on Min Woo Lee at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has scored under par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 20 -4 280 0 4 0 1 $1M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Lee did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,322 yards, 72 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lee was better than 69% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Lee carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lee had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Lee had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last outing, Lee's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Lee ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Lee Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

