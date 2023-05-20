The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored (-155) in this matchup against the Panthers (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina's 94 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

The Hurricanes are 15-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 12-6 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+130) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+175) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.6 2.6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.4 2.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.