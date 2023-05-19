Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (24-20) will visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (23-22) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, May 19, with a start time of 9:38 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (6-1, 2.16 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-3, 4.89 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Angels have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have been victorious six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

