The Minnesota Lynx will open their 2023 season with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on The U.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: The U

The U Favorite: Lynx (-5.5)

Lynx (-5.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Lynx vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 85 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sky

Pick ATS: Sky (+5.5)

Sky (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Lynx vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota finished with a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Lynx never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Minnesota beat the spread 14 times in 22 games last year.

Last season, 10 of Minnesota's 22 games went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 163.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in last season's Lynx contests.

Lynx Performance Insights

Last year, the Lynx were sixth in the WNBA offensively (82.4 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (83.9 points allowed).

On the boards, Minnesota was second-best in the league in rebounds (36.9 per game) last season. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

Last year, the Lynx were ninth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.6 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5).

The Lynx were ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last year.

Defensively, the Lynx were second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.9 last season. They were ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35%.

Last year, Minnesota took 29.3% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.6% of Minnesota's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.4% were 2-pointers.

