You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others on the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-125) 13.5 (-120) 10.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)
  • Thursday's over/under for Jokic is 28.5 points. That's 4.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
  • Jokic has averaged 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Thursday (10.5).
  • Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 4.5 (-128) 5.5 (-161) 2.5 (-161)
  • Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points per game this season, 5.5 fewer than his points prop on Thursday.
  • He collects 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (+100) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-118)
  • Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Thursday's prop total.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Gordon has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-115) 12.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+220)
  • The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 1.4 more than his prop total on Thursday.
  • Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).
  • Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.
  • Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 9.5 (+110) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (+145)
  • The 25.5-point total set for LeBron James on Thursday is 3.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • James has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).
  • James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday (6.5).
  • James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

