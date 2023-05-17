On Wednesday, May 17 at 3:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) host the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium in the rubber match of the series. Dustin May will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Twins.

The Dodgers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+120). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.39 ERA)

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 16-11 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 7-1 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have been victorious in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

