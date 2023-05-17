How to Watch the Twins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dustin May will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Twins Player Props
|Dodgers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.
- Fueled by 136 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 204 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.
- No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.150 WHIP.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-0) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Sean Manaea
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.