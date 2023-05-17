Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) and the Minnesota Twins (24-19) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Dustin May (4-1, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.39 ERA).

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (204 total, 4.7 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule