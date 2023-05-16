Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Byron Buxton and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .227/.329/.468 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 15 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashing .201/.277/.396 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Cubs May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Padres May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (6-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 2.36 ERA ranks 10th, .946 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 19th.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0 at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 52 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .311/.384/.521 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 13 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 10 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 37 hits with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .243/.352/.493 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 14 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Padres May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Brewers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.