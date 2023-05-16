How to Watch the Twins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 199 total runs this season.
- The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.149 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Ober has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 16-3
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
|5/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-8
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.