Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 199 total runs this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.149 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Ober has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb

