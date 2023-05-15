Freddie Freeman and Byron Buxton are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, who meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 191 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

The Twins rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.143 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Lopez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs W 11-1 Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs W 16-3 Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels - Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels - Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani

