Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 15.

The probable starters are Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers and Pablo Lopez (2-2) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (191 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule