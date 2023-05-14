The Minnesota Twins (22-18) and the Chicago Cubs (19-20) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 14 at Target Field, with Louie Varland starting for the Twins and Marcus Stroman toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (-110). A 7.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' game versus the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 19 (70.4%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 19-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.