Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (22-18) and the Chicago Cubs (19-20) facing off at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.

The probable pitchers are Louie Varland for the Twins and Marcus Stroman (2-3) for the Cubs.

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 18-7 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 175 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

