The Miami Heat are 6-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)

Knicks (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (207)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.

This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 threes per contest, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been from beyond the arc (30.5%).

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.

With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

