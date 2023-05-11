The San Diego Padres (19-18) visit the Minnesota Twins (20-17) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-0) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.19 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (2-0, 0.98 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .98 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of .98, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .161 against him.

Ober has collected one quality start this year.

Ober will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per appearance).

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (2-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 36-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .219.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

