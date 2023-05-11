Yu Darvish gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Target Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Twins rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 157 (4.2 per game).

The Twins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .299.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.137 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Bailey Ober (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman 5/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw

