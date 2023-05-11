Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with multiple hits three times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Darvish (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
