On Thursday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .235 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Farmer has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
