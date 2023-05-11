The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .169 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

