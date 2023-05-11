Byron Buxton -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 28 hits and an OBP of .336, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 134th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Buxton has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • He has gone deep in eight games this year (23.5%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (52.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Darvish (2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
