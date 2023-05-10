The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, eight walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .213.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (nine of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%).

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

