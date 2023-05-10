Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 10 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-1.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Farmer has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lugo (3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 3, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
