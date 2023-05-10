Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .176 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- This year, Gallo has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, Gallo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
