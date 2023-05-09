Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 45 total home runs.

Minnesota is 21st in MLB, slugging .388.

The Twins' .219 batting average ranks last in MLB.

Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (152 total).

The Twins' .299 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.130).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will look to Louie Varland (0-0) in his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Yu Darvish 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski 5/14/2023 Cubs - Home Louie Varland Marcus Stroman

