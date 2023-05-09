Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Padres (-105). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 17 of the 23 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (73.9%).

Minnesota has a record of 17-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (73.9% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-17-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 9-10 10-10 9-6 16-13 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.