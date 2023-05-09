Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (19-16) and San Diego Padres (18-17) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Michael Wacha (2-1) will take the ball for the Padres.
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 17 out of the 23 games, or 73.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 23 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-6 in those contests.
- The Twins have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|-
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
