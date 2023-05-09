Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (19-16) and San Diego Padres (18-17) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Michael Wacha (2-1) will take the ball for the Padres.

Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 17 out of the 23 games, or 73.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 23 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 17-6 in those contests.

The Twins have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 152 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).

Twins Schedule