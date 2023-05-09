Joel Embiid be on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 116-115 win over the Celtics, Embiid tallied 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Embiid, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 33.1 26.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 43.5 47.5 40.1 PR 39.5 43.3 36.8 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.4



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Embiid's 76ers average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.