Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on May 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Ryan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|3
|4
|4
|10
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .246/.341/.535 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .200/.279/.391 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .283/.392/.441 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three walks.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .267/.364/.336 slash line so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
