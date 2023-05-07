How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Twins are 28th in MLB with a .224 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (152 total runs).
- The Twins' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Twins strike out 9.7 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.133).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Ryan is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.
- Ryan is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joe Musgrove
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
