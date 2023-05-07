The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 28th in MLB with a .224 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (152 total runs).

The Twins' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Twins strike out 9.7 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.133).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Ryan is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Ryan is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski

