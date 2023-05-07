Player prop betting options for Xander Bogaerts, Freddie Freeman and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove heads to the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .282/.375/.460 on the season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .220/.399/.407 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (42 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .313/.394/.500 slash line on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 28 RBI (22 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .227/.402/.608 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

