Nick Gordon -- with a slugging percentage of .640 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is hitting .149 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in nine of 25 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Gordon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 15
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.