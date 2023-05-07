On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .242.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with multiple hits five times (16.7%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings