The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .235 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.

He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings