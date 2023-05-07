The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.320) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • In 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 33 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Quantrill (1-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
