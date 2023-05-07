Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.320) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- In 57.6% of his games this year (19 of 33), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 33 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Quantrill (1-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.