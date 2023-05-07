Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Polanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings