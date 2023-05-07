Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)
  • Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105)
  • Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Sunday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
  • He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-149) 1.5 (-133)
  • Sunday's prop bet for Derrick White is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
  • White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-125) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-118)
  • Embiid's 33.1 points per game are 5.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Embiid averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).
  • Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.
  • Embiid's 1.0 three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)
  • The 21.0 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (20.5).
  • Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (8.5).
  • Harden has made 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

