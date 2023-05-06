Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Progressive Field on Saturday (at 6:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .255/.346/.555 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has collected 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashed .179/.313/.567 on the year.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 35 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .285/.396/.447 on the season.
- Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three walks.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 21 walks and 11 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.367/.315 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
