Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Progressive Field on Saturday (at 6:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .255/.346/.555 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has collected 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .179/.313/.567 on the year.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 30 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .285/.396/.447 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three walks.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 21 walks and 11 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.367/.315 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

