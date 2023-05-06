Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-120). The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 17-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.3% of those games).

Minnesota has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 33 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-16-3).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 9-8 10-9 9-5 16-12 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.