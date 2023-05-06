Ryan Palmer is in second place, at -5, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to bet on Ryan Palmer at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Palmer has scored below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Palmer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Palmer finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Palmer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 53rd.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -4 280 0 10 1 1 $867,997

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 235 yards longer than the average course Palmer has played in the past year (7,303 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer finished in the 12th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Palmer was better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Palmer recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Palmer recorded two bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Palmer's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

At that last tournament, Palmer's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Palmer finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Palmer finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Palmer's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.