Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Jeffers has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 32 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Allen (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
