Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .233 with a double, a triple and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .268 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings