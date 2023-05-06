Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (six of 29), with more than one RBI three times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
- Allen (1-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
