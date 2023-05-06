Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
|Lakers vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Golden State (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents do it more often (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Warriors have posted (7-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.
- So far this season, the Lakers are making 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.
- Los Angeles is attempting 57.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 threes per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).
Warriors Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the NBA offensively (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st on defense (117.1 points conceded).
- This season the Warriors are best in the league in assists at 29.8 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Warriors are best in the league in 3-point makes (16.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).
- In 2022-23, Golden State has attempted 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.5% of Golden State's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 61.5% have been 2-pointers.
