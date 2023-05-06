After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .304 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 84.6% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.5% of them.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Polanco has had an RBI in five games this season (38.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

