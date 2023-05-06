Harris English is in 13th place, with a score of -5, following the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to wager on Harris English at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, English has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

English has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

English has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

English will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -3 266 0 15 1 2 $3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

English has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 49th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

English finished 58th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,448 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,305.

The courses that English has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,298 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

English's Last Time Out

English finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 46th percentile.

English was better than only 14% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

English recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, English had two bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

English's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, English had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

English finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, English underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards English Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect English's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.