How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 42 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB, slugging .401.
- The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (147 total).
- The Twins' .306 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- Twins batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Ober is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Joe Musgrove
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.