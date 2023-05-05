Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .233 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with more than one hit on five occasions (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
