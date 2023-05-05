Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .206.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with multiple hits five times (17.9%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Battenfield (0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
